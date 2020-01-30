local golf

Hole-in-one

Frank Geho, 122-yard seventh hole at Teeth of the Dog GC (Dominican Republic), 9-iron, playing with Mac Hudgins, Mario DelValle, Gene Desvernine, Chris Daly, Sterling Roberts, Rusty Rabb, Eddie Benson and Charlie Bice

