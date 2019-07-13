LOCAL GOLF
Hole-in-ones
Carrol Cox, 112-yard 9th hole at Meadowbrook CC, 9-iron, playing with Ben Valenzuela and Walt Krupa.
Mark Slaydon, 167-yard 6th hole at Richmond CC, 5-iron, playing with Barry Latimer, Joe Currence and Jim Harris.
