LOCAL GOLF

Hole-in-ones

Carrol Cox, 112-yard 9th hole at Meadowbrook CC, 9-iron, playing with Ben Valenzuela and Walt Krupa.

Mark Slaydon, 167-yard 6th hole at Richmond CC, 5-iron, playing with Barry Latimer, Joe Currence and Jim Harris.

