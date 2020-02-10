Donald Felts, 105-yard 2nd hole at Hobbs Hole GC, pitching-wedge, playing with Mark Winn and Chris Tietz.
Robert Parrish, 167-yard 8th hole at Birkdale GC, 7-iron, playing with Glen Varholik.
Kenneth McDaniel, 168-yard 7th hole at Glenwood GC, 8-iron, playing with Ranny Jarrel, Keith Jarrel and Larry Jarrel and Ronnie Price.
