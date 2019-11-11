Address:13404 Dyson Trail Circle, Ashland, VA 23005

Over 45,000 lights in Ashland. Come by and watch the lights dance and change color on the house.

They are always adding something new and coordinate with the neighbors. Make sure to look up to catch the Grinch swinging on the wreaths between the houses.

They plan to light up Nov. 29 through the holiday season.

