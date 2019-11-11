Over 45,000 lights in Ashland. Come by and watch the lights dance and change color on the house.
They are always adding something new and coordinate with the neighbors. Make sure to look up to catch the Grinch swinging on the wreaths between the houses.
They plan to light up Nov. 29 through the holiday season.
