Location: 4424 Belmar Drive, Chesterfield, VA

A mother-daughter team have gone tacky and light up both their houses in Chesterfield.

Over 50 thousands lights and 70 blow-ups on both houses. On the weekends leading up to Christmas, Santa will be out handing out candy to kids.

The daughter at 4432 Belmar Drive is also lighting up this year.

Hours: Dec. 7- Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

