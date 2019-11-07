Location: Meadow Event Park, Doswell, VA
Head to Meadow Event Park for Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village.
The drive-through holiday light show features over a million twinkling holiday lights and displays. Santa will be available in Santa’s village for photos after the show
Admission: Cars $25
Dates & hours: Nov. 15-Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Website: http://www.illuminatelightshow.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.