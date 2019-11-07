Illuminate13.jpg

Location: Meadow Event Park, Doswell, VA

Head to Meadow Event Park for Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village.

The drive-through holiday light show features over a million twinkling holiday lights and displays. Santa will be available in Santa’s village for photos after the show

Admission: Cars $25

Dates & hours: Nov. 15-Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Website: http://www.illuminatelightshow.com/

PHOTOS: Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village at The Meadow Event Park 2014

See the lights come on for the first time at the inaugural Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

