1063 Adkins Road

The Yates Family Christmas display features everything from Star Wars to Santa and Snowmen. Their display is spread out over an acre in their front yard.
They've added more lights to their display and are now up to 45,000. They've also added more to the Star Wars display.
They plan to light up on Thanksgiving night.
