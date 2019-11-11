The Morton home will have a lighted trail that leads to Santa's house. You'll see all kinds of lights and trees, as well as Charlie Brown and Snoopy, the Grinch and his dog Max, Frosty, a ferris wheel and a seesaw. Saturday nights Santa should be there as well.
Area of town: Chesterfield, near Qualla Rd and Courthouse Rd
Hours: Starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 31.
