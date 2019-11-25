Address: 600 Coralview Terrace, Midlothian
Be sure to check out this house in the Walton Park neighborhood, near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.
"Christmas on Coralview" features moving Christmas lights set to music, with Minions, the "Christmas Vacation" song and more.
From the home owners:
"'Christmas on Coralview'" started back in 2010 when we first moved to the Walton Park neighborhood. We were amazed with how much holiday cheer took place down the famous Dawnridge Court (Christmas Court) which is located directly across the street from us. One walk down the street admiring all of the wonderful displays we knew we had to be a part of this. In September 2013 my mother-in-law, Patty Ledlie passed away and we decided that year we had to shine brighter at Christmas for her. After many trips back and forth to Home Depot and Lowes, and learning how to maximize power without tripping every breaker in our house our display grew even bigger. We managed to win the 'Most Likely To Blow A Fuse' Award given out by the Carmax Tacky Light run in 2013. In 2014 and 2015 and a few 1,000 more lights we managed to win 'Best Off Course House' also given out by the Carmax Tacky Light Run. It wasn't until 2016 when we decided to change our display all together and start the process of getting our display to dance to music.
"That year we decided to buy a 12 strand CCR tree and (2) 16 channel Light O'Rama boxes to begin our sequencing adventure. After watching 100's of YouTube videos and many phone conversations with the experts at Holiday Sequences and Holiday Coro, we managed to get our display up and running. Currently we have 40 DMX universe channels, 48 different LOR channels, a 1400 light RGB matrix board, an 1,800 pixel, 12 strand CCR tree, RDG icicle lights, many strobe lights, with a mixture of led light stands, yard ornaments, and a few inflatables including our 20' snowman that welcomes cars coming off of Dawnridge Court. We are very excited to be a part of this Richmond tradition as we continue to enhance our display in the years to come.
Our display runs Sunday- Thursday from 5:30-10 p.m., and Friday & Saturday until 11 p.m. We are accepting monetary and wish list donations for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. Monetary donations can be placed in the white, secure lock box and wish list items in the gray bin at the corner of the yard. For more information on the RHMC here is a link to their website http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/get-involved/wishlist/
Facebook: Christmas on Coralview
Check out a video of their display below:
