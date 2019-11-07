12610 Dawnridge Court

12610 Dawnridge Court

Address: 12610 Dawnridge Court, Midlothian, VA 23114

Located in the center of Christmas Court in Walton Park with over 43,000 lights.

They have a Charlie Brown Christmas-themed house with handmade signs, Peanuts characters, Snoopy dog house, tree farm and more.

They plan to light up the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

New to the list for 2018!

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription