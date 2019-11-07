Address: 12612 Queensgate Road, Midlothian, VA 23114

Check out this beauty in the Walton Park neighborhood of Midlothian.

The home is set up on a small hill with over 40,000 lights that cover the yard and the house. 

There is a Santa and Reindeer homemade painted set that has been on a family house since the mid 1950's. 

Check out other wooden and inflatable characters- Buzz, Woody, Mickey and Donald, Elmo, Big Bird, Homer, and a North Pole set in the back of the driveway. 

They are featured on the Carmax Tacky Light Run course. They will light up Dec. 1.

