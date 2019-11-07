Check out this beauty in the Walton Park neighborhood of Midlothian.
The home is set up on a small hill with over 40,000 lights that cover the yard and the house.
There is a Santa and Reindeer homemade painted set that has been on a family house since the mid 1950's.
Check out other wooden and inflatable characters- Buzz, Woody, Mickey and Donald, Elmo, Big Bird, Homer, and a North Pole set in the back of the driveway.
They are featured on the Carmax Tacky Light Run course. They will light up Dec. 1.
