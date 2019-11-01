10212 Ridgerun Road

Location: 10212 Ridgerun Rd.

This Chesterfield home has 50,000 lights, all controlled by Lightarama and set to music. Expect a set list of songs from "Frozen," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Tune in to 94.3 FM to hear the music.

One of the 25-foot trees is a pole tree where the lights spin around the tree. Ten smaller trees in the yard that dance and chase the music. The home also has a light-up Santa Claus face that sings to the music. Home contains 90% of LED lighting, other lights are strobes, and traditional lights.

New additions this year include the use of intelligent RGB lighting.

Lighting up by Dec. 1.

Follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Fosterslights/.

