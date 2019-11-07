Location: 3936 Round Hill Court
This house in Chesterfield has roughly 45,000 lights.
The house is decorated with multi-colored LED lights. The yard is outlined with tiny Christmas trees made out of tomato cages and strung with lights. And there's a giant 10-foot tree made out of PVC pipe on the side of the house that has 4,000 lights.
Lights up Dec. 1-Dec. 31.
Note: weather-permitting. This house won't light up in heavy rain.
Facebook: Hardys Christmas Lights
