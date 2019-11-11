13914 Walnut Creek Road

Address:13914 Walnut Creek Road, Midlothian, VA 23112

Contemporary home in Brandermill covered in lights top to bottom.

Around 120,000 lights, a new 30 foot light tunnel to walk through with 10,000 lights on it, new 20 foot inflatable toy soldier, a Christmas tree, 25 Christmas trees in the yard, snow machines, and flame machines that will randomly turn on during the weekends, along with music that syncs to lights.

Voted #1 decorated contemporary house in Brandermill last year.

Lighting up Nov. 30-Jan. 1.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tatumchristmaslights/

