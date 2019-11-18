1315 Walton Creek Drive

1315 Walton Creek Drive

Address: 1315 Walton Creek Dr., Midlothian, VA 23114

Check out this home in the Walton Lake subdivision that has over 65,000 lights set to music.

Tune in on your car radio to hear the music and watch the show.

Hours: Nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will light up Dec. 1 through Dec. 28.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription