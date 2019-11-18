1315 Walton Creek Drive

Address: 1315 Walton Creek Dr., Midlothian, VA 23114
Check out this home in the Walton Lake subdivision that has over 65,000 lights set to music.
Tune in on your car radio to hear the music and watch the show.
Hours: Nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will light up Dec. 1 through Dec. 28.
