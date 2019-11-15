4361 Collingswood Drive

4361 Collingswood Drive

Address: 4361 Collingswood Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832

The owners of Bounce 2 The Moon, a local moon-bounce company, have been decking out their house for neighborhood kids.

They have dancing lights set to music, the yard outlined in candy canes, Santa's sleigh on the roof and an arched driveway that leads to Santa himself on select nights.

4361 Collingswood Drive is located in the same neighborhood as 3936 Round Hill Court.

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription