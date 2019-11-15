The owners of Bounce 2 The Moon, a local moon-bounce company, have been decking out their house for neighborhood kids.
They have dancing lights set to music, the yard outlined in candy canes, Santa's sleigh on the roof and an arched driveway that leads to Santa himself on select nights.
4361 Collingswood Drive is located in the same neighborhood as 3936 Round Hill Court.
