If you can't wait to start seeing Richmond's Tacky Lights, you're in luck.
Mr. Christmas, aka Frank Hudak, will be lighting up his home at 2300 Wistar Court in the West End before Thanksgiving this year.
"Because of the shorter season, I've decided to light up Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.," Hudak said. "And I finally reached my goal of 100,000 lights."
Known as Mr. Christmas in his brightly illuminated suit, Hudak has been decorating his home with over-the-top lights for over 45 years.
With his display, he collects donations and has raised over $135,000 for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls over the years.
His home is known as "The Christmas House" and takes over four miles of wiring to come to light.
His neighbor Richard Bernard at 2302 Wistar Court will also be lighting up on Friday. He's been lighting up for the past few years and his house now has over 50,000 lights.
The Tacky Lights is an annual tradition where Richmond area homes light up for the holidays.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch publishes a list of houses with a minimum of 40,000 lights. Our first Tacky Lights list will be published in print on Thanksgiving Day.
Most of the houses on the Tacky Lights list will be lighting up Thanksgiving weekend, with a few more to light up in the first two weeks of December.
Viewers can plan a do-it-yourself Tacky Light tour by following the list in our paper or book a limo or bus tour for a fee. Details on guided tours are available at https://www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/transportation.
