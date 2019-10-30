Update: The Thediecks have decided to retire from the Tacky Light Tour as of 2019.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this Richmond tradition for the past 15 years, but I guess all good things must come to an end," Henry Thedieck said. "Our family enjoyed bringing Christmas cheer to the Richmond community."

Their house was known for the lights reflecting in the lake in the West End.

Original story from 2017:

Check out the Thediecks' home from Maybeury Drive, which is the only way to see the lights. They have 100,000 lights that reflect in the lake behind the house. They will light up Nov. 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving through Jan. 1.

Their display changes every year.

Area of town: Best viewed from Maybuery Drive

Hours: Dark until 10:30 p.m., later on the weekends

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription