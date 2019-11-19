9328 Coleson Road

  • Courtesy of the homeowner

Address: 9328 Coleson Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060

The Wrays' brightly lit home in Glen Allen has been on the Tacky Light Tour for over 20 years.

They have approximately 80,000 lights and an array of different figurines of wood, steel and plastic. The house has a nativity scene, Candy Land and the North Pole.

"I would call this Funland," Jeff Wray said. "It's fun to see. And we're all kids at heart."

Will light up by Nov. 30.

Glen Allen: Broad Meadows subdivision, off Hungary Road

