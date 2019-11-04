The Live Grinch is celebrating his 20th year on the Tacky Lights Tour.
Brett Aliotti dresses up as the "Live Grinch" on select Friday and Saturday nights throughout the season. He's become a Richmond staple and a favorite stop on the Tacky Lights tour.
"It's a big tradition for people to come by and get their picture taken with the Grinch," Aliotti said.
He has added many new things to his display this year, he said, including decorations that he's made himself. It's also his 30th year decorating his house for the holiday season.
He also decorates his house with 40,000 lights, many “Grinches”, the Abominable Snowman and many multi-colored lights.
The Live Grinch will appear from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, weather permitting on the following dates:
Dec. 6 & 7, 13 & 14, 20 & 21
He will light up by Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.
Hours: Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m.-11 p.m.
