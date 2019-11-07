The Johnson’s 40,000-plus lights are enclosed by a homemade candy stick border consisting of different scenes.
The display starts with "The Nativity."
The main scenes include: “Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes, Honoring those who Gave All for your Freedom." “Memorial Angel” for loved ones that have gone before us and “Grandma J’s Porch” complete with a homemade fireplace in her memory.
Other scenes include: “Santa’s Workshop” and “Santa’s Lane” filled with characters awaiting Santa's arrival. Scattered throughout the scenes are Snowmen, Penguins, Trees, and of course “Santa’s Sleigh” hooked to the “Reindeer” ready for take-off.
Just off I95 and Parham in the Chamberlayne Farms Neighborhood, located between Brook Rd (RT1) & Chamberlayne Ave (RT 301).
Drive on by weekdays 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and later on the weekends. Lighting up Dec. 7.
