Address: 520 Plantation Drive, Richmond, VA 23227

The Johnson’s 40,000-plus lights are enclosed by a homemade candy stick border consisting of different scenes.

The display starts with "The Nativity."

The main scenes include: “Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes, Honoring those who Gave All for your Freedom." “Memorial Angel” for loved ones that have gone before us and “Grandma J’s Porch” complete with a homemade fireplace in her memory.

Other scenes include: “Santa’s Workshop” and “Santa’s Lane” filled with characters awaiting Santa's arrival. Scattered throughout the scenes are Snowmen, Penguins, Trees, and of course “Santa’s Sleigh” hooked to the “Reindeer” ready for take-off.

Just off I95 and Parham in the Chamberlayne Farms Neighborhood, located between Brook Rd (RT1) & Chamberlayne Ave (RT 301).

Drive on by weekdays 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and later on the weekends. Lighting up Dec. 7.

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription