Address: 1510 Grove Ave., Richmond, VA 23220
1510 Grove Ave. will be lighting up again this year.
Be sure to stop by this beautifully decorated Victorian home in the Fan. You'll see lots of bright lights, strands, and many colorful lights.
Expect to see wild rope lights with strings of bulb lights exploding on the front porch roof.
1510 Grove Avenue is a great stop after visiting the homes on Monument Avenue.
They will light up Sunday, Nov., 25. Their lights come on at 5:30 p.m. to midnight each day until January 8.
Area of town: The Fan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.