Address: 1510 Grove Ave., Richmond, VA 23220

1510 Grove Ave. will be lighting up again this year.

Be sure to stop by this beautifully decorated Victorian home in the Fan. You'll see lots of bright lights, strands, and many colorful lights.

Expect to see wild rope lights with strings of bulb lights exploding on the front porch roof.

1510 Grove Avenue is a great stop after visiting the homes on Monument Avenue.

They will light up Sunday, Nov., 25. Their lights come on at 5:30 p.m. to midnight each day until January 8.

Area of town: The Fan

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription