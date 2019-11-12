Location: 8124 Kiwi Lane, Mechanicsville, VA

At Kiwi Lane, you'll see approximately 50,000 lights with inflatables, blow molds, a nativity scene, "A Christmas Story" items (including leg lamps), a tunnel of lights, and animated light displays. You may even catch a glimpse of Santa in the window. Weather permitting a laser show will be seen nightly.

They also have a giant snow globe that people can get inside and take their photo for social media.

The owners welcome and encourage visitors to walk in the driveway to enjoy the laser show and to enjoy the decorations in the back as well.

Visitors are welcome to park and walk through the illuminated tunnel to the back yard to check out the decorations.

Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, Nov. 29 until New Year's Eve.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasCentral2017/

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription