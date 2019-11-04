Address: 7396 Kelshire Trace, Mechanicsvile, VA 23111

Hadley's Winterland will be lighting up again this year with 160,000 lights.

This is an interactive display and the owners encourage you to walk through the driveway and enjoy. New this year is a 17-foot pixel tree and singing characters.

Test your Christmas fortune with the "Naughty or Nice" button, play Christmas Hero guitar and step into Christmas with the foot-activated keyboard, try the scavenger hunt and encrypted Christmas carols. Visitors can also write a letter to Santa with a return address and might just get a letter back.

New charity for this year's display is the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

A few years ago, they were featured on ABC's reality show "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The Satterwhites will light up Thanksgiving Day and stay lit through New Year’s Eve.

Hours: 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday

Facebook: Hadley's Winterland

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription