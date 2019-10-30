Address: 6444 Little Sorrel Dr., Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Chuck and Sherry Hudgins “Christmas Fantasyland” in Mechanicsville will be featured on ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" this year. Air date TBA.

They have been decorating their home for over 20 years and have over 70,000 lights.

They have a banner in front that says "Christmas Fantasyland" and a line of reindeer on the roof that looks like something out of a storybook.

Their home features many handmade cut-outs that Chuck created himself, including a Rudolph scene from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with Santa's castle, the tree, the Abominable snow monster, Rudolph, Clarice, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the misfit toys.

He has also done the Santa cut-out train and gingerbread people with the family's names on them. He has added Elsa and Anna, Little Mermaid, Walt and Mickey and more.

They will light up Saturday, Nov. 30 through New Year's Eve night.

They also collect for Make A Wish Foundation.

Hours: 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve

