Address: 7267 Marimel Lane, Mechanicsville
If you like lights set to music, head to 7267 Marimel Lane in Mechanicsville.
With approximately 50,000 LED lights, mega trees, candy canes, a million color LED tree and strobe lights synchronized to traditional and modern Christmas music.
Tune in to 105.1 FM to listen to the music.
Runs 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 30 until Jan. 1, extended hours on Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
