7267 Marimel Lane

If you like lights set to music, head to 7267 Marimel Lane in Mechanicsville.

With approximately 50,000 LED lights, mega trees, candy canes, a million color LED tree and strobe lights synchronized to traditional and modern Christmas music.

Tune in to 105.1 FM to listen to the music.

Runs 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 30 until Jan. 1, extended hours on Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

