Known as the "Rock n' Roll Christmas House," the house features a computerized light show with 120,000 lights "dancing" to seasonal songs by '80s hair bands such as Twister Sister, LA Guns, Firehouse and more.
Each show takes approximately 25 minutes to view. Many of their visitors like to get out and walk around, especially children.
To listen to the music on your car stereo tune your radio to 107.1 FM, and you might just see Santa stopping by for a visit.
The Millers have been decorating their house for Tacky Lights for over 20 years.
The Millers will light up on Thanksgiving night and run through New Year's Eve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.