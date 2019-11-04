One of the brightest homes in Mechanicsville, be sure to check out Donnie Leake's house on Smithy Court.
This fun and festive house has over 200 blow molds, 22 inflatables, a candy cane arch and much more.
Leake has been decorating his home since 2011 and it's become a favorite on the tour.
He now has 8,800 lights to a tree in the middle of the yard, set to 20 holiday songs, a new tree in the yard with 2,000 lights, plus 32 spiral trees.
He has 21 fabric characters like Micky, Minnie, Snoopy and Elmo.
He's also added a selfie-photo area with 18 characters like Big Bird, Cookie Monster and others. He's also added tacky lights from other homes in the area that are no longer doing it.
He has more rope light characters like Santa Claus, some are animated.
He says he started small but has really enjoyed getting into the "tacky" spirit.
"I enjoy setting it up, I love going out and finding things for it. I love the whole process," he says.
The house has an arch called "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe," lots of 7-foot inflatable characters, blow-molds and lots more. He has snowmen, angels, nativity stars, snowflakes, Christmas bells, candy canes, all kinds of different silhouettes, lining the roof.
Hours: Nightly at 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., until 10:30 p.m. on the weekends. Lights up Nov. 29-Dec. 30.
