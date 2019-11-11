Address: 8265 Softwind Ct., Mechanicsville, VA 23111

A Winter Wonderland theme with 100,000 lights, 15 animated deer, 14 blow ups, and 13 other animated figures.

Location: Mechanicsville, off Lee Davis Road

Hours: Nov. 28-Dec. 31.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/8265-Tacky-Light-House-108768643909852/

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription