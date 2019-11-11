Corey Scott and Melissa Scott are now joining their parents at 4500 Studley Road in the tacky lights tradition.
The display at Corey's home at 4371 Spring Run attaches to his parents' home. And Melissa Scott is located at 4233 Spring Run, less than a mile away.
The display at 4371 Spring Run Road has plastic mold figurines, blow-ups, mesh style light-ups, LED lights, lots of plastic molds including Santa, snowmen, nutcrackers, candy canes, etc. Plenty of blow-ups, nativities, arches, Rudolph and lots more.
Check out more on their parents' home here.
The Scott family has been decorating their home in Mechanicsville for over 30 years. They have three acres of land, all of which will be lit up with strings of lights, blow ups, wire framed figures, plastic mold characters, and numerous trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.