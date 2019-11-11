Melissa Scott now joins her parents at 4500 Studley Road in the tacky lights tradition.
She will have over 40,000 lights in her display.
Their yards have blow ups, plastic molds, lights and scenes. Every room in the house is also decorated with several trees and light-ups. Visitors are welcome to follow the candy cane path to enter the driveway to see the full display.
Check out more on her parents' home here.
She plans to light up Dec. 1-Dec. 26.
The Scott family has been decorating their home in Mechanicsville for over 30 years. They have three acres of land, all of which will be lit up with strings of lights, blow ups, wire framed figures, plastic mold characters, and numerous trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.