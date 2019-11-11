Address: 4233 Spring Run Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Melissa Scott now joins her parents at 4500 Studley Road in the tacky lights tradition.

She will have over 40,000 lights in her display.

Their yards have blow ups, plastic molds, lights and scenes. Every room in the house is also decorated with several trees and light-ups. Visitors are welcome to follow the candy cane path to enter the driveway to see the full display.

Check out more on her parents' home here.

She plans to light up Dec. 1-Dec. 26.

The Scott family has been decorating their home in Mechanicsville for over 30 years. They have three acres of land, all of which will be lit up with strings of lights, blow ups, wire framed figures, plastic mold characters, and numerous trees. 

