Address: 7703 Strath Rd., Richmond, VA 23231
Head to Strath Road for over 50,000 lights along with more than 200 inflatables. Visitors are encouraged to park, get out and walk around the display and take pictures.
Some people say you can see their lights from airplanes getting ready to land at Richmond International Airport.
They add lights and inflatables every year, with parking so that kids and parents can walk around, touch, and take lots of pictures.
They will be lighting up Thanksgiving through Jan. 1.
Area of town: Varina
Hours: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.