Address: 7703 Strath Rd., Richmond, VA 23231

Head to Strath Road for over 50,000 lights along with more than 200 inflatables. Visitors are encouraged to park, get out and walk around the display and take pictures.

Some people say you can see their lights from airplanes getting ready to land at Richmond International Airport.

They add lights and inflatables every year, with parking so that kids and parents can walk around, touch, and take lots of pictures.

They will be lighting up Thanksgiving through Jan. 1.

Area of town: Varina

Hours: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly

