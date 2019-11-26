Address: 10288 Wanchese Way, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

This Hanover County home will light up again this year with a Wonderfully White Winter Wonderland theme.

The Staver’s use all white lights except for character blow ups. The yard is in motion. Close to 40,000 lights.

