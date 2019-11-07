Address: 6387 Wedgewood Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Check out 6387 Wedgewood Road for an old fashioned Christmas with over 60,000 lights, blowmolds, cut-outs, college logos and a fully lit front porch. Don't forget to take your picture in Santa's sleigh.

They plan to light up Thanksgiving night.

Hours: Daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Facebook: Facebook.com/wedgewoodwonderland

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription