Check out 6387 Wedgewood Road for an old fashioned Christmas with over 60,000 lights, blowmolds, cut-outs, college logos and a fully lit front porch. Don't forget to take your picture in Santa's sleigh.
They plan to light up Thanksgiving night.
Hours: Daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Facebook: Facebook.com/wedgewoodwonderland
