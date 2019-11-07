2169 Oakhampton Place

2169 Oakhampton Place

 Courtesy of the homeowner

The Putney's have moved to Henrico and taken their lights with them.

Their home features about 40,000 lights synchronized to music. RGB lighting outlines the house and there is a 20-foot RGB mega tree.

To hear the music, tune your car radio to 107.7 FM.

Check them out on Facebook at Putneys Christmas Lights for videos and pictures.

Lighting up Nov. 30 through January 1.

 

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription