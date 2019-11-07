2169 Oakhampton Place

The Putney's have moved to Henrico and taken their lights with them.
Their home features about 40,000 lights synchronized to music. RGB lighting outlines the house and there is a 20-foot RGB mega tree.
To hear the music, tune your car radio to 107.7 FM.
Check them out on Facebook at Putneys Christmas Lights for videos and pictures.
Lighting up Nov. 30 through January 1.
