Address: 9625 Peppertree Drive, Richmond, VA 23238

Details: This brightly lit home in the Far West End features a real fire truck in yard, Grinch and reindeer firefighters. Weather permitting garden train running in front yard.

A favorite on the Tacky Light tour.

Lights turn off nightly at 10 p.m.

Lighting up by Nov. 29 or Nov. 30 through New Year’s.

Area of town: Off Gaskins Road, 300 yards south of Ridgefield Parkway

Hours: Until to 10 p.m. daily

