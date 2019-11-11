Details: This brightly lit home in the Far West End features a real fire truck in yard, Grinch and reindeer firefighters. Weather permitting garden train running in front yard.
A favorite on the Tacky Light tour.
Lights turn off nightly at 10 p.m.
Lighting up by Nov. 29 or Nov. 30 through New Year’s.
Area of town: Off Gaskins Road, 300 yards south of Ridgefield Parkway
Hours: Until to 10 p.m. daily
