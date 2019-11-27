When Brett Aliotti puts on his big green Grinch mask this year, it will mark the 20th year he has dressed up as the Live Grinch and posed for pictures with fans in front of his home at 1411 Pennsylvania Ave. in Henrico County.
“People love to come out and get their picture taken with the Grinch,” Aliotti said.
The Live Grinch will appear on select Friday and Saturday nights starting Friday, Dec. 6, through Saturday, Dec. 21, for photos from 7 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
“People come year after year. It’s nothing to have 1,000 pictures taken per night,” Aliotti said. “It’s become a tradition for lots of people around here.”
It all started when Aliotti found a Grinch mask at a local Halloween shop. He bought it because he liked the Grinch but didn’t know what to do with it.
“I had a red Santa suit, so I thought I’d put them together and people really liked it. I’m the only Grinch around here.”
Aliotti, 55, also decorates his house with 40,000 lights for the Tacky Lights Tour. This will be the 30th year he has participated in the tour.
New this year, he has added many new Grinches to the display and decorations that he made himself.
He will light up for the season Thanksgiving night. The following Friday, the Live Grinch will make his return for photos and to spread holiday cheer.
“I love seeing the smiles on people’s faces,” he said.
