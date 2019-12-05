Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, mega-wattage displays.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch pulls together the list of the biggest and brightest holiday displays every year.

Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights. Be sure to include a photo, and we’ll be in touch.

For more RTD Tacky Lights coverage, go to https://www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/.

West End

9604 Asbury Court

9606 Asbury Court

1902 Haviland Drive

9213 Holbrook Drive

2169 Oakhampton Place

9625 Peppertree Drive

2503 Pine Grove Drive

8720 River Road

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

8402 Weldon Drive

2300 Wistar Court

2302 Wistar Court

Glen Allen

9328 Coleson Road

4710 Croft Circle

1411 Pennsylvania Ave.

520 Plantation Drive

9716 Wendhurst Drive

Chesterfield

1063 Adkins Road

4424 & 4432 Belmar Drive

10154 Carol Anne Road

4361 Collingswood Drive

600 Coralview Terrace

12610 Dawnridge Court

12618 Dawnridge Court

8400 Highland Glen Drive

2308 Krossridge Court

2216 Millcrest Terrace

12612 Queensgate Road

10212 Ridgerun Road

1339 Robindale Road

3936 Round Hill Court

13914 Walnut Creek Road

1315 Walton Creek Drive

City of Richmond

2814 W. Grace St.

3209 Hanover Ave.

3307 Kensington Ave.

1925 W. Laburnum Ave.

408 S. Laurel St.

3325 Warner Road

Mechanicsville/ Highland Springs

8602 Anderson Court

7396 Kelshire Trace

8124 Kiwi Lane

6444 Little Sorrel Drive

7267 Marimel Lane

10271 Matthews Grove Lane

236 N. New Ave.

7014 Poteet Lane

8265 Soft Wind Court

4233 Spring Run Road

4371 Spring Run Road

7703 Strath Road

10288 Wanchese Way

6387 Wedgewood Road

Ashland

13404 Dyson Trail Circle

Colleen Curran

