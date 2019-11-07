20151205_MET_ILLUM_JM04

Rajon Ashby, 5, of Richmond gets a bird's eye view of the happenings atop his big brother Rayshard Ashby's shoulders at the Grand Illumination at The James Center in Richmond, Dec. 4, 2015.

 JOE MAHONEY

Address: James Center, 1051 East Cary St., Richmond, VA 23219

Details: Downtown Richmond lights up during the holidays.

Head downtown to see the office buildings outline in lights, plus the James Center Tree & the reindeer. 

Grand Illumination will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:45 p.m.

This year, the city of Richmond is taking over the event from the James Center, which has hosted the event for many years. The event will be managed by the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

Downtown Richmond will remain lit through the holiday season nightly.

PHOTOS: Grand Illumination 2015

Cheerfulness was all around when downtown Richmond lit up for the 31st annual Grand Illumination. Organizers led a countdown to 6 p.m., when the James Center and more than 30 surrounding businesses turned on their Christmas lights, drawing oohs and aahs from the massive crowd of people crammed together, including many children perched atop parents' shoulders.

