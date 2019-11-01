Address: 408 S. Laurel St., Richmond VA 23220
Bright, vintage, holiday lights with lots of hard plastic blow molds from the bygone era. This house is very bright, very whimsical, and a local favorite in Oregon Hill. They also have a mailbox where you can mail letters to Santa (and he'll write back!).
Located in the heart of Oregon Hill, this house is a perfect stop if you’re hitting the lights downtown at the James Center, the Fan or off Monument Ave.
Read more about them with our Weekend cover story about this house.
They will light up Dec. 1 through the season.
You can check out more photos on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/oregonhillchristmashouse.
They are also on Instagram at www.instagram.com/oregon_hill_christmas_house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.