Address: 408 S. Laurel St., Richmond VA 23220

Bright, vintage, holiday lights with lots of hard plastic blow molds from the bygone era. This house is very bright, very whimsical, and a local favorite in Oregon Hill. They also have a mailbox where you can mail letters to Santa (and he'll write back!).

Located in the heart of Oregon Hill, this house is a perfect stop if you’re hitting the lights downtown at the James Center, the Fan or off Monument Ave.

Read more about them with our Weekend cover story about this house.

They will light up Dec. 1 through the season.

You can check out more photos on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/oregonhillchristmashouse.

They are also on Instagram at www.instagram.com/oregon_hill_christmas_house.

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription