Location: 2814 W. Grace St., Richmond, VA

Check out this brightly lit home in the Fan on Grace Street just off the Boulevard.

George Lough decorates his Fan rental with 140,000 lights that he's been accumulating over the years from his family. He's also lighting up the backyard.

He's also added inflatables to his display as well.

He will light up on Thanksgiving through Jan. 2.

