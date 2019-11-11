Address: 1925 West Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23227

The Rosedale Christmas house returns this year with more lights and music on Laburnum Ave.

This year's display features 95,000 lights animated by 600 channels of computerized control and music broadcast over 89.3 FM.

The owner asks that you park across the street to view the display.

Lighting up Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Show will run daily from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Last night will be Jan. 1.

Find all the details and watch a video on the website www.rosedalechristmas.com.

Scroll down to watch a video:

PTX Dance of Sugar Plum Fairies from Thomas Warren on Vimeo.

