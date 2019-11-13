Address: Kanawha Plaza
Details: This year, the city of Richmond is taking over the Grand Illumination event from the James Center, which has hosted the event for many years.
The event has a new name RVA Illuminates and will be managed by the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.
It will be held at Kanawha Plaza on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:45 p.m.-7 p.m.
The event will feature food trucks, performances and holiday lights.
