Nikolas Dejesus, 1, of Richmond glows in the lights during the Grand Illumination at the train shed on Friday Dec. 1, 2017.

 SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH

Address: Kanawha Plaza

Details: This year, the city of Richmond is taking over the Grand Illumination event from the James Center, which has hosted the event for many years.

The event has a new name RVA Illuminates and will be managed by the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

It will be held at Kanawha Plaza on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:45 p.m.-7 p.m.

The event will feature food trucks, performances and holiday lights.

