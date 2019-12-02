Looking for more Tacky Lights? Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, mega-wattage displays. The Richmond Times-Dispatch pulls together the list of the biggest and brightest holiday displays every year.
To nominate a house for the RTD Tacky Lights list, go to http://www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/ and fill out the form “Submit Your House for the List.”
Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights. Be sure to include a photo, and we’ll be in touch.
For more RTD Tacky Lights coverage, go to https://www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/.
West End
9604 Asbury Court
9606 Asbury Court
1902 Haviland Drive
9213 Holbrook Drive
2169 Oakhampton Place
9625 Peppertree Drive
2503 Pine Grove Drive
8720 River Road
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
8402 Weldon Drive
2300 Wistar Court
2302 Wistar Court
Glen Allen
9328 Coleson Road
4710 Croft Circle
1411 Pennsylvania Ave.
520 Plantation Drive
9716 Wendhurst Drive
Chesterfield
1063 Adkins Road
4424 & 4432 Belmar Drive
10154 Carol Anne Road
4361 Collingswood Drive
600 Coralview Terrace
12610 Dawnridge Court
12618 Dawnridge Court
8400 Highland Glen Drive
2308 Krossridge Court
2216 Millcrest Terrace
12612 Queensgate Road
10212 Ridgerun Road
1339 Robindale Road
3936 Round Hill Court
13914 Walnut Creek Road
1315 Walton Creek Drive
City of Richmond
2814 W. Grace St.
3209 Hanover Ave.
3307 Kensington Ave.
1925 W. Laburnum Ave.
408 S. Laurel St.
3325 Warner Road
Mechanicsville/Highland Springs
8602 Anderson Court
7396 Kelshire Trace
8124 Kiwi Lane
6444 Little Sorrel Drive
7267 Marimel Lane
10271 Matthews Grove Lane
236 N. New Ave.
7014 Poteet Lane
8265 Softwind Court
4233 Spring Run Road
4371 Spring Run Road
7703 Strath Road
10288 Wanchese Way
6387 Wedgewood Road
ashland
13404 Dyson Trail Circle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.