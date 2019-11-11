Address: 3325 Warner Rd., Richmond, VA 23225

A bright whimsical holiday display in Stratford Hills, featuring Santa's Village and Santa's Airport.

Dates: November 28 through January 1

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription