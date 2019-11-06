Address: 9606 Asbury Court, Henrico, VA 23229

The Phifer home is one of the best-known houses in the area. Just follow the trail of buses and limos which have been visiting the Phifer home for over 40 years for Tacky Lights.

Rose Phifer, known as the "mother of holiday lights" in Richmond, passed away in the spring of 2017, but her children keep both houses lit in her memory.

Her son, Bobby, and his wife Bobbie live next door at 9604 Asbury Court. Both houses have close to a million and a half lights -- one of the brightest and biggest displays on the Tacky Lights list.

They plan to light up both houses at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and run through Jan. 2.

Facebook: A-Phifer-Christmas

Hours: 5:15-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5:15 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays

Two of the best-known and best displays on the Tacky Light tour: 9604 & 9606 Asbury Court.

