Address: 9604 Asbury Court, Henrico, VA 23229
The Phifers have close to a million and a half lights at 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court.
Bobby and Bobbie Phifer live at 9604 Asbury Court and have been lighting up for years.
Bobby has been decorating his mother's house at 9606 Asbury since he was a child.
Both houses include many old-fashioned displays, snowmen, blowmolds, and a doll room.
Visitors are invited to get out and walk around to get a close look at the display.
The family is often out with hot chocolate for sale. Make sure to make a donation to keep the tradition going.
The electric bill runs an additional $1,200 per house for the season.
They plan to light up at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night and run through New Year's.
Social media: The Phifers are on Facebook at A Phifer Christmas.
Hours: 5:15-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 5:15 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.