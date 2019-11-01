2503 Pine Grove Drive

2503 Pine Grove Drive

 Courtesy of the homeowner

Address: 2503 Pine Grove Drive, Richmond, VA 23294

Bob Siceloff's family home sports more than 30,000 lights and looks like an illuminated ginger bread house with over a dozen blow-molds, M&Ms characters, and blow-ups.

The Siceloffs will light up Dec. 1 through New Year's Eve.

Area of town: Near Broad Street and Parham Road

Hours: 6-10 p.m. weekdays and 6-11 p.m. weekends

 

Enter your email address and submit to receive the Tacky Lights email each week of the holiday season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription