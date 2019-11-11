Address: 8720 River Rd. Richmond, VA 23229

Details: The River Road home invites visitors to “drive-thru” their massive display of over 100,000 lights.

Expect to see the life-sized nativity, winter wonderlands, a gingerbread playground, 12 Days of Christmas, blow-ups, farm animals and wildlife, water scenes, snow fights, snowmen, bears, penguins, a birthday cake and of course, Santa, his reindeer and elves.

They will light up on Thanksgiving night through New Year's Day.

Hours: Daily from dusk to 11:30 p.m.

