Homemade bomb targeted Hong Kong police
A homemade bomb was detonated as police deployed against renewed violence in Hong Kong over the weekend, police said Monday, in a further escalation of recent protests. The “loud thud” Sunday night close to riot officers who had been clearing a roadblock marked the first known use of an explosive device during protests that started in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.