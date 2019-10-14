Homemade bomb targeted Hong Kong police

A homemade bomb was detonated as police deployed against renewed violence in Hong Kong over the weekend, police said Monday, in a further escalation of recent protests. The “loud thud” Sunday night close to riot officers who had been clearing a roadblock marked the first known use of an explosive device during protests that started in June.

